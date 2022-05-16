Pune crime branch raids illegal hookah bars, hotels for operating beyond deadline
The social security cell (SSC) of the Pune crime branch has raided plush entertainment joints in Mundhwa, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas on Saturday as part of its four-week-long crackdowns on illegal hookah joints and hotels operating beyond the stipulated deadline.
The SSC sleuths under the directions of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta took action against these joints for operating beyond the midnight deadline and booked them under the Maharashtra Police Act, Section 33 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The SSC officials stated that they had received a tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was operating in one of the joints in Kalyani Nagar at around 2.55 am. During the raid at the spot, the police seized six hookah pots, flavoured tobacco material and mobiles estimated to be worth ₹89,600.
The police have booked the accused culprits and lodged cases against them.
Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18. Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district's Chadoora on Thursday. The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its 'Mohalla Nigrani Samitis' have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim. According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim. The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.
