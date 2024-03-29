 Pune crime: IT engineer booked in molestation case - Hindustan Times
Pune crime: IT engineer booked in molestation case

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 09:32 PM IST

IT engineer in Pune booked for molesting female colleague in office parking area. Incident reported on March 13. Case registered at Kothrud police station.

An IT engineer working in a Kothrud-based company has been booked by Pune city police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a female colleague.

Police said, when the complaint was on her way to home from office, the accused approached her at the parking space of the office building and allegedly molested her. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on March 13 at around 8pm in the parking area of the company.

Police said, when the complaint was on her way to home from office, the accused approached her at the parking space of the office building and allegedly molested her.

Officials from the Kothrud police station, said, “The accused allegedly molested the victim in the parking area of the office and based on her complaint we have booked the accused.’’

A case has been registered at Kothrud police station under relevant sections of molestation charges.

