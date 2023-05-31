four held for possession of drugs worth 5 cr

Pune:

Acting on the intel, officials laid a trap and intercepted a car (in pic) passing through the toll booth. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Narcotics Cell of Pune custom department arrested four accused for alleged involvement in methamphetamine drug supply and seized a 1kg substance worth ₹5 crores, said officials.

The incident was reported on May 29 at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza. According to officials, they received information on the possible movement of a stash of drugs through the toll plaza. Acting on the intel, officials laid a trap and intercepted a car passing through the toll booth. During interrogation, authorities came to know that the apprehended person was on his way to deliver methamphetamine to a Lonavla-based individual.

Later to nab the accused, police asked him to continue his delivery process and arrested one accused from Lonavla while accepting the consignment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the probe, the names of the two more Satara-based individuals involved in the operation came to light. Again, with the help of the two accused, police laid a trap and arrested them from Satara on Tuesday night.

According to officials, police seized 850 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza, additionally, a seizure of 200 grams was made near Lonavala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON