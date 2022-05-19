Pune customs dept seizes 51kg of cannabis

Pune: The anti-narcotics cell of Pune customs department intercepted a four-wheeler on Jejuri road, near Jejuri Khandoba temple, on May 17 and seized 51 kg of cannabis from the possession of two persons travelling in the vehicle.

Himani Dhamija, deputy commissioner, Pune customs, said, “Acting on a tip-off, upon search of the said vehicle, three gunny bags were found concealed below the vehicle’s passenger seat. On inspection, around 51 kg of ganja was recovered. The two persons in the vehicle have been arrested.”