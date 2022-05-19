Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune customs dept seizes 51kg of cannabis

Pune: The anti-narcotics cell of Pune customs department intercepted a four-wheeler on Jejuri road, near Jejuri Khandoba temple, on May 17 and seized 51 kg of cannabis from the possession of two persons travelling in the vehicle
The anti-narcotics cell of Pune customs department on May 17 and seized 51 kg of cannabis from the possession of two persons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Himani Dhamija, deputy commissioner, Pune customs, said, “Acting on a tip-off, upon search of the said vehicle, three gunny bags were found concealed below the vehicle’s passenger seat. On inspection, around 51 kg of ganja was recovered. The two persons in the vehicle have been arrested.”

