Pune customs dept seizes 51kg of cannabis
Pune: The anti-narcotics cell of Pune customs department intercepted a four-wheeler on Jejuri road, near Jejuri Khandoba temple, on May 17 and seized 51 kg of cannabis from the possession of two persons travelling in the vehicle.
Himani Dhamija, deputy commissioner, Pune customs, said, “Acting on a tip-off, upon search of the said vehicle, three gunny bags were found concealed below the vehicle’s passenger seat. On inspection, around 51 kg of ganja was recovered. The two persons in the vehicle have been arrested.”
-
Ludhiana | Cops ferret out drug addicts through door-to-door campaign, offer counselling, treatment
Crime Investigation Agency (, Staff -2) in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said, “Apart from cracking down on peddlers, we are also tracing addicts to convince them to seek treatment and shake the drug habit.” Three men from well-to-do families aged between 25-30 years, who suffer from an addiction to drugs, were counselled on Thursday. 2 held with 30g heroin Two men were arrested with 60g heroin on Thursday. Both the accused are addicted to drugs.
-
10-day Hunar Haat begins in Agra
Agra Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister of state for law and justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak formally inaugurated the 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, at Shilpgram here on Thursday. Artisans and craftsmen are receiving online orders on a large scale,” said Naqvi.
-
Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman at her residence. The juvenile delinquent will be produced before the juvenile justice board. The incident took place on May 16 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday. The accused and the victim reside in the same vicinity, said police officials. The aunt, after returning from work on Wednesday, found the victim disturbed and shaken.
-
UP to be biggest data storage centre in north India: State govt
Lucknow: The state government has approved three data centre parks to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest centre of data storage in northern India. The government has already received proposals of ₹16000 crore from five companies for investment in data storage sector. These companies are Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Japan and Web Werks India Pvt Limited. The Yogi Adityanath government wants the state to be the preferred investment destination for data centre industry.
-
Buddha Nullah Project: MC chief reviews progress, directs PSPCL to establish power station by Nov
To review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday conducted a meeting at an under-construction site of sewage treatment plant in Jamalpur area. Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Punjab Energy Development Agency, among others were also participated in the meeting. The project to clean Buddha Nullah commenced last year with deadline of December 2022.
