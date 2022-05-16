Pune cyber police record 379 UPI-based cheating complaints done by sending fake payment screenshot

With the rising demand for cashless payments in times of highly transmissible Covid-19, the use of India’s home-grown payment method of Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based apps has increased multifold and as a result, it has become popular among fraudsters.

The PIN of every UPI account owner is sacrosanct, just like an OTP in direct bank transfer. However, even after repeated warnings by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI), and all other private banks, users fall prey to callers and email senders and share their OTP. In case of UPI payments, the OTP is replaced by the UPI PIN.

In March, a prominent city jeweller was cheated by fraudsters who sent a fake screenshot to him which showed that they had made the requisite payment for the said amount for buying a gold ring. The 55-year-old jeweller who owns Neha Jewellers, had lodged the complaint with Bharati Vidyapeeth police stating that a youth identified as Akash Jagtap came to his shop on the pretext of buying a gold ring. He bought a 5.40 gms ring worth ₹25,500 and showed a doctored message from the UPI-based app.

On February 12, the owner of Shree Vasalia Jewellers was cheated of ₹52,000 by a man who showed him a fake payment screeshot for buying two gold rings of 8 grams.

Similarly, on April 20, Wanowrie-based Iku Jewellers was cheated to the tune of ₹28,700 using the same modus operandi, wherein a man purchases a gold ring weighing 5.30 gms.

From January to April, Pune city cyber crime police station has recorded 379 complaints of UPI-based platforms. There are multiple others that do not even get reported, said experts. All the prominent UPI companies have issued multiple advisories to refrain from sharing UPI PIN. However, the feature of all UPI-based platforms to generate payment requests and accept payment through QR code scanning has provided a loophole to those looking to fleece money. One other method used by the accused that has seen a slight uptick in Pune in the past few weeks, is that of sending a doctored screenshot of payment to merchants without sending the payment.

Rajendra Taware, who runs automobile parts shop at Satara road said, he was duped twice by two customers showing screenshots after pretending that they have made payment through UPI. “While the amount was small and under ₹1,000, I did not file an official complaint, it however taught me a lesson to cross check the message in my phone. Others should also follow this,” said Taware.

Cyber crime investigator Rizwan Shaikh said, “Cyber crime usually takes place when a user is not aware of what UPI is. UPI is user-friendly and fast, making it a popular payment method. However, there are certain disadvantages. Whenever you use scan barcode always remember that it is used to send the money.”

“We have seen a few such cases in the city recently. The UPI-based cases have increased in the past two years but these cases have come up slightly in numbers in the past few weeks,” said senior police inspector Dagdu Hake of cyber police station of Pune city.

The cyber crime police has urged citizens not to share PIN with strangers, keep antivirus and biometric recognition software installed in the phone, do not open unknown links and sources and always use secure Wi-Fi.

Cyber expert Anil Doke said, “The citizens must be alert when they receive banking calls and online transactions as the entire ecosystem is prone to hacking and online fraudsters are always present to cheat the gullible users. Also, follow the directions of cyber crime and advisories of police.”