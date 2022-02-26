Pune cybercrime probe into TET paper leak points at countrywide racket

PUNE: An in-depth investigation into the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak scam by cybercrime sleuths has revealed that the accused had received training in how to leak examination papers in Patna, the capital city of the state of Bihar. The revelation points towards a countrywide network of agents involved in this racket of leaking exam papers.

The investigation revealed that the private companies that conduct exams download the question papers on their servers, a few hours before the exam. Those involved in the racket, through their links, obtain the server information and tamper with the confidential programming code. Some company insiders and a section of those who conduct the exam are hand-in-glove in this operation, where they change the marks of candidates from whom they have received illegal gratification.

An FIR in the case was lodged against the accused at the cyber police station under sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code; and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in this marks’ manipulation scam. The OMR sheets were manipulated and in the event manipulation of the OMR sheets was not possible, the accused asked the candidates who had paid to keep the sheets blank so as to fill them out later themselves.

The city police have made some high-profile arrests, which includes IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar for his alleged involvement in malpractices related to the TET held in January 2020. Khodwekar, a deputy secretary in the Maharashtra government’s agriculture department since November 2020, was earlier in charge as deputy secretary in the state’s school education and sports department. In this case, Sukhdev Hari Dere, 61, and GA Software Technologies director, Ashwini Kumar, 49, from the Karnataka Maharashtra State Examination Council; commissioner Tukaram Namdev Supe; education department technical adviser Abhishek Savarikar; and Sanjay Shahurao Sanap have been so far arrested.

According to the city police, prima facie, a sum of Rs5 crore is estimated to be involved in this racket. The city police have prepared a detailed report on the case, and will be submitting it to the state government as part of the investigation. The police have recommended complete surveillance of exam centres, question papers, exam halls, and paper checking as part of the awareness programme to prevent the occurrence of such scams in future. The government has been requested to assign the task of conducting examinations to the concerned department instead of handing over the responsibility to private companies.

The cyber police had registered three separate cases of malpractices in three examinations held by the state health department, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and TET. The links of the MHADA paper leak unearthed from the accused in the health department paper leak and the TET exam leak were found from the information extracted during investigation of the MHADA case accused. Till date, as many as 24 people have been arrested in the three cases.