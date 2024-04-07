Pune deck cadet goes missing on merchant ship between Indonesia and Singapore

A 22-year-old youth from Pune, Pranav Karad, working as a deck cadet on a merchant vessel, has been missing since April 5, claim parents. Pranav Karad completed a three-year course in marine engineering from a city-based education institute and later got recruited to serve on the ship, said his family members. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)

Pranav’s father Gopal has lodged a missing complaint at the city police station and has written to the firm, which saids search efforts have been launched to locate him.

His family which stays in Warje area in the city said he worked at the ship owned by Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd, which has an office in Mumbai, for the last six months and went missing on Friday afternoon while on board the vessel.

Gopal, Pranav’s father who is a driver by profession, said, “The ship was travelling from Indonesia to Singapore. On Friday evening, we received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us that our son had gone missing while on board. We have been told that the search operation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate him.”

Gopal said that the family had approached the central and state governments for assistance.

“We have reached out to both Mumbai and Pune police and sought their help,” he said.