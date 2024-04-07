 Pune deck cadet goes missing on merchant ship between Indonesia and Singapore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pune deck cadet goes missing on merchant ship between Indonesia and Singapore

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 07, 2024 10:14 PM IST

We received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us that our son had gone missing while on board, says GopalKarad, father of Pranav

A 22-year-old youth from Pune, Pranav Karad, working as a deck cadet on a merchant vessel, has been missing since April 5, claim parents.

Pranav Karad completed a three-year course in marine engineering from a city-based education institute and later got recruited to serve on the ship, said his family members. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)
Pranav Karad completed a three-year course in marine engineering from a city-based education institute and later got recruited to serve on the ship, said his family members. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)

Pranav’s father Gopal has lodged a missing complaint at the city police station and has written to the firm, which saids search efforts have been launched to locate him.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

His family which stays in Warje area in the city said he worked at the ship owned by Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd, which has an office in Mumbai, for the last six months and went missing on Friday afternoon while on board the vessel.

Gopal, Pranav’s father who is a driver by profession, said, “The ship was travelling from Indonesia to Singapore. On Friday evening, we received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us that our son had gone missing while on board. We have been told that the search operation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate him.”

Pranav completed a three-year course in marine engineering from a city-based education institute and later got recruited to serve on the ship, said his family members.

Gopal said that the family had approached the central and state governments for assistance.

“We have reached out to both Mumbai and Pune police and sought their help,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune deck cadet goes missing on merchant ship between Indonesia and Singapore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On