Pune developers booked for cheating, forgery

The Pune city police, on Wednesday, booked developers from the city and two others, including the complainant’s late father, for forgery and cheating of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

A complaint was lodged by Rahul Tikone, husband of Pune corporator Sangita Tikone, and the man who has submitted ownership papers of the land.

“I have no idea why my late father has been also booked. He died in 2013 and before his death, he had handed the power of attorney to the developers. However, after his death, in 2018, we got to know that the land was listed in the SRA scheme. Upon digging a little using Right to Information (RTI) we found that the developers had forged a land sale deed of the piece of land in Bibwewadi. That is not possible as there are multiple owners of that land registered since 2010 and none of us was approached for the sale,” said Tikone.

Senior police inspector Sunil Zaware of Bibwewadi police station is investigating the case but could not be reached for comment.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (used forged as genuine) and others of the Indian Penal Code at Bibwewadi police station.