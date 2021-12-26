Pune dist admin primed and ready to roll out Covid vax for 15-18 age group

PUNE A maximum number of vaccination centres and maximum manpower will be used to inoculate children between the age group of 15 and 18 years in Pune district, said officials.

Pune district will get the rollout plan for vaccination as soon as state directives are issued. Officials noted that the state directives will clarify how beneficiaries will be identified and reached.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin from January 2022.

Ahead of that, the state machinery is likely to issue guidelines this coming week.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, said that a meeting will be conducted on December 27 to chalk out a strategy for vaccination of children between the ages of 15 to 18 years of age.

“Pune district has so far inoculated the maximum number of people. We will continue to take similar efforts to inoculate children. There will be maximum centres and manpower dedicated to this drive. We will also mobilise beneficiaries. We are also exploring all strategies like reaching out to schools for maximum vaccinations. There is data shared by the health department which states the number of in the district,” said Deshmukh.

Speaking about the number, Dr Abhay Tidke, district immunisationofficer, said that the plan will be rolled out soon.

“On December 27, we are likely to receive directives from the State government. As of now, we don’t have the number of beneficiaries with us. As the beneficiaries are younger than 18 years of age, we don’t have clarity right now. The State guidelines will give the clarity on the vaccination drive,” said Dr Tidke.

Speaking about the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at PMC said that in PMC limits the number of beneficiaries should be around 500,000.

“The approximate numbers are around 500,000, but how the inoculation drive will be conducted is still not clear. The state directives will clarify the centres and also highlight which vaccine will be administered to this age group,” said Dr Deokar.

According to the Maharashtra State board records, there are at least 2.20 lakh students registered with the board to appear for the exams for Classes 10 and 12.