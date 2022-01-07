Pune dist reports 4,437 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

As of Friday, Pune district reported 4,437 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.18 million of which 1.15 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,202 and 11,675 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation.

Pune also saw 96,809 vaccinations on Friday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 654 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 372,024. The death toll stands at 7,046, as one more death was reported on Friday. Pune city reported 2,804 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 536,029. The death toll went up to 9,279 as six deaths were reported on Friday. PCMC reported 979 new Covid-19 cases with which the progressive count goes up to 274,453. The death toll stands at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune district also saw 96,809 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Friday. In total, 15 million doses have been administered in the district, of which 8.97 million are first doses and 6.58 million are second doses. A total of 696 sites saw vaccinations of which 554 are government centres and 142 private.

