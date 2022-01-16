Pune dist reports 9,983 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district reported 9,983 new Covid-19 cases and one death, with which the district’s active case load crossed the 50,000 mark to reach 55,997 Covid-infected persons either admitted in hospitals or in home isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This takes the progressive count to 1.25 million, of which 1.17 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,237. Pune also saw 12,000 vaccinations on the day.

The last time the district crossed the 50,000 mark with regards to active Covid-19 cases was on May 22, 2021, when 54,918 active cases were reported.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,142 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 384,904. The death toll stands at 7,055 as one more death was reported on Sunday.

Pune city reported 5,363 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 576,746. The death toll stands at 9,303. PCMC reported 2,478 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 291,680. The toll stands at 3,529 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune district also saw 12,032 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Of the total of 16.10 million doses that have been administered in the district, 9.21 million are first doses, 6.84 million are second doses and 43,217 are precautionary doses. A total of 228 sites saw vaccinations, of which 126 were government centres.