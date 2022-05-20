Pune district admin forms special squad for vigilance on ‘weekend crowd’ at Bhatghar dam
PUNE After the tragic incident, wherein five women from a family drowned in the backwaters of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil on Thursday, the Pune district administration has taken major steps to avoid such incidents in the future and especially on the weekends.
A special squad comprising the police, district administration, local grampanchayat and revenue department will patrol the tourist spots around the backwaters of the Bhatghat dam.
“It is an unfortunate incident to happen and with the help of the rescue teams and local villagers bodies of all the five women were recovered. It is noticed that especially during the weekend’s youth and drunken revellers visit the tourist spot at night and get into the water. This is risky and local villagers have also complained regarding the issue. Due to this tragic incident, strict precautionary measures need to be taken,” said Rajendra Kachare, Bhor sub-divisional officer (SDO).
“Accordingly we are going to form a special squad for patrolling only during the weekends. This squad will include police, staff from district administration, revenue department and also the local Narhe village Grampanchayat members from the Gram Suraksha Dal. The youths come to party here, some of them consume alcohol and play loud music in the night. We appeal the public to not go at risky spots around the dam and get into the water,” added Kachare.
Apart from that, the district administration will also install signage boards and barricade certain areas.
The Bhatghar dam is around 45 kms away from Pune city. As the summer vacations have begun, tourists flock to tourist spots like Bhatghat Dam, Necklace point, Rohideshwar fort and many others in the Bhor Taluka in large numbers.
“We are fed up of the behaviour and the kind of trouble these tourists give to us on the weekends. There is a massive crowd around the backwaters of Bhatghar Dam and Necklace point, vehicles are parked anywhere in an improper way and people just go around in farms, deep into water or places which are risky. Thursday’s incident is alarming and we hope that police, along with the local administration, take some serious steps to stop these enthusiastic people,” said Santosh Nanaware a local villager from Narhe.
On Thursday at around 5 pm five women who were going for a family function in Narhe village entered into the backwaters of the dam to take photographs. When they began to drown, a nine-year-old girl who was with them ran away and alerted others, but the women could not be saved.
Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university
LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus. Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.
Private guards will now enhance security at Pune railway station
PUNE Taking note of the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station last week, and a bid to enhance the security arrangements, the Pune railway division has now decided to deploy additional security personnel in and around the station premises. Apart from the existing Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police which are inadequate for vigilance, now, the railways will hire contract-based security guards.
Sultry weather likely to persist, expect relief by weekend: MeT
The hot conditions plaguing the state capital for the past few days are expected to last at least until the weekend. Going by the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in the state capital while the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. MeT also issued a thunderstorm/dust storm warning, as well as gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state.
Law student shot dead by a history sheeter in Meerut
A history sheeter, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, shot dead a law student in Pawli Khurd village of Kankerkhera area on Friday morning. A dispute over a land deal between the two families is believed to be the reason behind the murder. Deceased Parag's died during treatment at a hospital. As per police, Sunny Kakran mother had sold two bighas of land to Parag's aunt to arrange bail money for Sunny Kakran.
IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child
A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child. Assistant professor at the department of urology, Dr Yashasvi Singh, IMS-BHU further informed that the patient's recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi.
