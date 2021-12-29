Pune district admin gears up for anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle

PUNE The Pune district administration is gearing up for the January 1 celebration at Jaystambh in Perne Phata near Koregaon.

The social welfare department, district administration, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Teaching Institute (BARTI) are working towards providing facilities to the people who will be visiting the Jay Stambh on the occasion of the 203rd anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon. The pillar, built by the British, will be decked up in flowers, according to a statement issued by the district information office.

A set of five ambulances will be available on the spot along with 15 on standby and an emergency first-aid centre will be established. For the occasion, ten per cent of beds in nearby private hospitals have been reserved for emergency purposes and a “dry day” has been announced on both December 31 and January 1.

The people visiting the memorial will have 22 spots where they can park. Additionally, traffic diversions have been announced by Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Traffic diversions for December 31 and January 1

-The road between Chakan and Shikrapur will be completely shut down.

-Heavy vehicles coming from Ahmednagar to Pune and Mumbai will be diverted to Nhavra, Pargaon, Yavat, and then Hadapsar.

-Heavy vehicles heading from Pune to Ahmednagar will head towards Hadapsar through Kharadi bypass and enter Ahmednagar through Shirur.

-The heavy vehicles and goods carrier trucks coming to the Alandi-Chakan area through Solapur road will be diverted to Hadapsar and then Kharadi bypass followed by Vishrantwadi before entering Alandi-Chakan.

-Light vehicles heading from Mumbai towards Ahmednagar will be diverted from Vadgaon Maval towards Chakan, Khed, Pabal, and then Ahmednagar through Shirur.

-Alandi Shelpimplegaon-Bahul-Sablewadi connecting roads will be completely shut for traffic

Pimpri-Chinchwad

-People heading from Mumbai towards Pune will be diverted to Bangalore highway after Urse toll plaza and diverted towards Wakad instead of Nigdi.

-People heading from Mumbai towards Talegaon will be diverted towards Dehuroad bypass road from Urse toll plaza instead of Vadgaon Phata.