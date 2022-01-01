Pune district records 620 new cases, no deaths on Saturday

PUNE As of Saturday Pune district reported 620 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million out of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,179 deaths and 2,960 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 29,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 117 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 369,922 and the death toll was 7,039 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 400 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 526,965 and the death toll was 9,264 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 103 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 271,431 and the death toll stood at 3,526.

Pune district also saw 29,325 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Saturday and in total 15 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 8.71 million are first doses and 6.41 million are second doses. A total of 530 sites saw vaccination out of which 396 were government centres and 134 were private centres.