Pune district records 7,718 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district on Monday reported 7,718 fresh cases of Covid-19. Till date, Omicron cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits are 1,030, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 121 and 63 in Pune rural, as per the state health authorities. No Covid death was reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours.

PMC has so far reported 627,327 Covid cases and 9,327 deaths till Monday. PCMC has reported 2,743 cases so far and 3,534 deaths due to the infection.

Pune rural has reported 404,831 total cases so far and 7,062 deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,352,924 Covid cases. Of this, 1,239,225 patients have recovered. There has been 20,273 deaths in the district. And at present, 93,426 are active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 21,941 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,089,936 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.09%.

Across Maharashtra, 28,286 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and 36 Covid deaths were reported on Monday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.88%.

The state health department stated of 73,511,861 laboratory samples, 7,535,511 have been tested positive till Monday. That is 10.25% of patients till Monday.

Currently, 1,435,141 people are in home quarantine and 3,402 in institutional quarantine.

