Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district records highest-ever 14,113 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district records highest-ever 14,113 new Covid cases

Pune district reported 14,113 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever since the outbreak, and one death due to the infection in 24 hours on Thursday
Pune district reported 14,113 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever since the outbreak, and one death due to the infection in 24 hours on Thursday. (ANI (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Pune district reported 14,113 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever since the outbreak, and one death due to the infection in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.299 million of which 1.205 million have recovered, 20,251 deaths and 73,098 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation

While 865 cases of Omicron variant were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 118 in PCMC and 56 cases in Pune rural district.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,972 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 394,061 and with zero death reported the death was 7,059. Pune city reported 7,252 new cases which took the progressive count to 600,880 and reported one more death on the day and the toll stood at 9,310 while PCMC reported 3,889 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 304,170 and with zero death reported the toll stood at 3,532.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP