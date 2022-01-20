Pune district records highest-ever 14,113 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district reported 14,113 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever since the outbreak, and one death due to the infection in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.299 million of which 1.205 million have recovered, 20,251 deaths and 73,098 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation

While 865 cases of Omicron variant were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 118 in PCMC and 56 cases in Pune rural district.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,972 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 394,061 and with zero death reported the death was 7,059. Pune city reported 7,252 new cases which took the progressive count to 600,880 and reported one more death on the day and the toll stood at 9,310 while PCMC reported 3,889 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 304,170 and with zero death reported the toll stood at 3,532.