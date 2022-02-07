Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

PUNE
On Monday, Pune district reported 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.43 million, of which 1.38 million have recovered, 20,379 is the death toll and 28,078 is the active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 295 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 421,177. The death toll went up to 7,086 as one more death was reported on Monday.

Pune city reported 789 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 67,017. The death toll stands at 9,384 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 363 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 343,486. The toll stood at 3,559 as one more death was reported on Monday.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Monday, saw a total of 16.83 million Covid vaccine doses administered. Of these, 9.43 million are first doses, 7.22 million are second doses and 171,710 are precautionary doses. A total of 536 sites saw vaccinations of which 399 are government centres.

