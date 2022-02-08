Pune district reports 1,805 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tues

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune district reported 1,805 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.43 million, of which 1.39 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,389 with 25,800 active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 365 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 421,542. The death toll went up to 7,088 as two more deaths were reported on Tuesday. Pune city reported 961 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 671,132. The death toll went up to 9,387 as three more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 479 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 343,965. The death toll stood at 3,564 as five more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Till now , as per the CoWin dashboard on Tuesday, Pune district has seen 16.88 million vaccine doses administered, of which 9.44 million are first doses, 7.26 million are second doses and 1,76,362 are precautionary doses. A total of 644 sites saw vaccinations, of which 502 are government centres and 142, private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}