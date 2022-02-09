Pune district reports 1,997 new Covid cases and 20 deaths on Wed

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune district reported 1,997 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This taks the progressive count to 1.43 million of which 1.39 million have recovered, 20,409 is the death toll and 23,603 are the active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 412 new Covid-19 cases. which takes the progressive count to 421,954. The death toll went up to 7,091 as three more deaths were reported on Wednesday. Pune city reported 1,185 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 672,317. The death toll went up to 9,397 as 10 more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 400 new cases and the progressive count went up to 344,365. The PCMC toll stands at 3,571 as seven more deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Wednesday, saw in total 16.90 million doses administered, of which 9.45 million are first doses, 7.27 million are second doses and 181,646 were precautionary doses. A total of 564 sites saw vaccinations of which 142 are private centres, and the rest government.

