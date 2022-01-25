Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district reports 10,669 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district on Tuesday reported 10,669 more cases of Covid
Pune district on Tuesday reported 10,669 more cases of Covid and 10 deaths due to the infection.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Pune district on Tuesday reported 10,669 more cases of Covid. Till date, Omicron cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits are 1,042, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 122 and 63 in Pune rural.

As per the state health authorities, 10 Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Five deaths reported from PMC, three from PCMC and two from Pune rural.

PMC has so far reported 632,650 Covid cases and 9,332 deaths till Tuesday. PCMC has reported 324,065 cases and 3,537 deaths. Pune rural has reported 406,878 total cases so far and 7,064 deaths due to the infection.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,363,593 Covid cases. Of this, 1,249,668 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,283 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 93,642 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 30,500 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,120,436 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07%.

Across Maharashtra, 33,914 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 86 Covid deaths were reported on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%. The state health department stated of 73,684,359 laboratory samples, 7,569,425 have been tested positive till Tuesday. That is 10.27% of patients till Tuesday. Currently, 1,620,371 people are in home quarantine and 3,358 in institutional quarantine.

Tracking the virus

Pune district figures

Covid-19 cases: 1,363,593

Recovered Patients: 1,249,668

Deaths: 20,283

Active cases: 93,642

New cases: 10,669

New deaths: 10

