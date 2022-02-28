Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Pune district reports 104 new Covid cases, 1 death

The Covid progressive count stands at 1.44 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,312 are active cases
As of Monday, Pune district saw 17.26 million doses registered as per the Co-WIN dashboard. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Pune district reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,312 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 32 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 424,608 and the death stood at 7,141 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 45 new cases which took the progressive count to 678,452 and the death toll stood at 9,427 as no death was reported. PCMC reported 27 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,810 and the toll remained at 3,585 with no death was reported.

As of Monday, Pune district saw 17.26 million doses registered as per the Co-WIN dashboard. Of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.53 million second doses and 231,466 were precautionary doses. A total of 496 sites saw vaccination of which 350 were government centres and 146 were private.

