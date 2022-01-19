Pune district reports 12,491 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

PUNE On Wednesday, as Pune district reported 12,491 new Covid-19 cases, the active case load in the district reached an eight-month high.

The last time the district reported close to 68,000 active cases was on May 19 when Pune’s active caseload stood at 67,295 cases, as per the state health department.

The active case count has been on a steep rise since January 1, when the active caseload was 2,960.

The progressive Covid-19 case count is now at 1.28 million of which 1.19 million have recovered, 20,250 is the deat toll and 68,834 are active cases. Pune also saw 38,745 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,608 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 391,089. The death toll stood at 7,059 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 6,513 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 593,628 and the death toll stands at 9,309 as four more deaths were reported.

PCMC reported 3,370 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 300,281. The toll stands at 3,532 as one more death was reported.

Pune district saw 38,745 vaccinations as per CoWin dashboard on Wednesday. Of a total of 16.26 million doses that have been administered, 9.27 million are first doses, 6.92 million are second doses and 65,229 are precautionary doses. A total of 595 sites saw vaccinations of which 437 are government centres.