Pune district reports 151 more Covid cases, 12 deaths

Five deaths were reported from Pune rural, three from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and four from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)
As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 151 new Covid positive cases and 12 deaths due to the infection in 24 hours (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 11:12 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 151 new Covid positive cases and 12 deaths due to the infection in 24 hours. Of these, five deaths were reported from Pune rural, three from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and four from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC has so far reported 525,424 Covid cases and 9,250 deaths till Monday. PCMC has reported 270,975 cases and 3,523 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 369,449 total cases and 7,029 deaths.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,165,848 Covid cases. Of this, 1,143,691 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20m152 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 2,005 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 776 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,503,733 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.66%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,426 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and 21 Covid deaths were reported on Monday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated of 68,449,133 laboratory samples, 6,659,314 have been tested positive till Monday. That is 9.71% of patients till Monday.

Currently, 91,464 people are in home quarantine and 880 in institutional quarantine.

