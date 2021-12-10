Pune district reports 176 new Covid cases, two deaths; 74, 509 vaccinated on Friday

PUNE According to the state health department officials, Pune district reported 176 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million out of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,071 deaths reported and 1,715 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The district also saw 74, 509 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 45 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 368,397 and the death toll went up to 6,989 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 82 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 523,775 and the death toll stood at 9,219.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 49 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 270,206 and the toll stood at 3,513.

Pune district also saw 74, 509 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWIN dashboard on Friday and in total 1,40,43,925. Out of which 84,16,029 are first doses and 56,27,896 are second doses. A total of 680 sites saw vaccination out of which 536 were government centres and 144 were private centres.

