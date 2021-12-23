Pune district reports 184 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district has reported 184 fresh Covid positive cases and five deaths in 24 hours. Thirteen new patients were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Pune district which takes the total cases in Pune district to 35. Of these 13, three each were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural and seven patients were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). A total of 23 patients tested positive for Omicron from Maharashtra on Thursday taking the tally to 88 in the state.

Of five Covid deaths reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours, three were reported from Pune rural, one each from PCMC and PMC.

PMC has so far reported 524,930 Covid cases and 9,238 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 270,765 cases and 3,520 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 369,224 total cases and 7,018 deaths due to the infection.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,164,919 Covid cases. Of this, 1,142,934 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,126 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,859 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 615 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,500,375 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.7%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,179 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 17 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%. The state health department stated that of 68,117,319 laboratory samples, 6,653,345 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.77% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 76,373 people are in home quarantine and 899 people are in institutional quarantine.