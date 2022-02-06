Pune district reports 2,630 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district reported 2,630 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.43 million out of which 1.38 million have recovered, 20,375 deaths and 32,881 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 546 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 420,882 and the death toll was 7,085 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 1,436 new cases which took the progressive count to 669,382 and the death toll went up to 9,382 as five more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 648 new cases and the progressive count went up to 343,123 and the toll went up to 3,558 as one more deaths were reported.

As per the Cowin dashboard, as of Sunday 16.81 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.43 million are first doses, 7.21 million are second doses and 166,618 were precautionary doses. A total of 233 sites saw vaccination out of which 137 were government centres and 96 were private centres.