Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 2,936 new Covid cases, 18 deaths
Published on Feb 05, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE On Saturday, Pune district reported 2,936 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.43 million out of which 1.37 million have recovered, 20,369 deaths and 39,739 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 664 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 420,336 and the death toll went up to 7,085 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 1,494 new cases which took the progressive count to 667,946 and the death toll went up to 9,377 as 12 more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 778 new cases and the progressive count went up to 342,475 and the toll stood at 3,557 as three more deaths were reported.

As per the Cowin dashboard, 16.80 million doses have been registered in the district, as of Friday. Out of which 9.43 million are first doses, 7.20 million are second doses and 165,549 were precautionary doses. A total of 596 sites saw vaccination, out of which 437 were government centres and 159 were private centres.

