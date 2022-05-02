Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one new Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,602 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported one more case and the progressive count went up to 347,533 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday, a total of 18.12 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8 million second doses and 375,632 precautionary doses. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power. The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station. According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
BMC kickstarts footpath redevelopment work in South Mumbai
Mumbai: In a bid to improve the city's walkability spaces and to make its existing footpaths pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation kick-started the restoration of footpaths in two heritage precinct areas in South Mumbai. As part of this project, the BMC is set to improve a 3.5-kilometer stretch which will cover the Churchgate Pedestrian Plaza, The Regal Traffic node, and the footpaths in the Metro Junction. The project was proposed by the BMC last year.
Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified
LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.
Increase minimum fare to ₹30, demand taxi drivers
Mumbai Amidst the rising price of Compressed Natural Gas, the Mumbai Taximen's Association, a union of black and yellow taxi owners and drivers, has appealed to the state transport department to revise the fare of metered taxis in the state capital by ₹5. On April 30, the price of CNG was increased by ₹4 and at present, the cost of a litre in Mumbai is ₹76. Back then, the cost of CNG was ₹49.
