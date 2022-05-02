Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million Covid cases of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases
Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 02, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one new Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,602 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported one more case and the progressive count went up to 347,533 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday, a total of 18.12 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.74 million are first doses, 8 million second doses and 375,632 precautionary doses. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.

Monday, May 02, 2022
