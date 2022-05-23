Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,711 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported nine new cases which took the progressive count to 681,033 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,739 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday, a total of 18.36 million doses were registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.17 million second doses and 420,610 precautionary doses. A total of 307 sites saw vaccination of which 236 were government centres and 71 were private.