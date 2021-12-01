Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 203 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

As per authorities, Pune district reported 203 fresh Covid positive cases and six deaths in 24 hours
(HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: As per authorities, Pune district reported 203 fresh Covid positive cases and six deaths in 24 hours. All deaths were reported from Pune rural.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 523,243 Covid cases and 9,217 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 269,878 cases so far and a total of 3,512 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 367,868 total cases and 6,978 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,160,989 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 1,139,020 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,057 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,912 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 942 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,483,435 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 678 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 35 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 65,511,394 laboratory samples, 6,635,658 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.13% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 83,421 people are in home quarantine and 963 people are in institutional quarantine.

