Pune district reports 206 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 206 more Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths due to the infection in 24 hours. One patient was tested positive for the Omicron variant from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), along with 10 others from Maharashtra. As of now, a total of 22 patients have tested positive for Omicron from Pune district. Of the Covid deaths, two were reported from Pune rural and two from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the department officials, PMC has so far reported 524,718 Covid cases and 9,236 deaths till Tuesday. PCMC has reported 270,647 cases and 3,518 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 369,095 total cases and 7,015 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,164,460 Covid cases. Of this, 1,142,487 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,119 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,854 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 792 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,498,807 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 825 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 14 Covid deaths were reported on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 67,883,061 laboratory samples, 6,650,965 have been tested positive till Tuesday. That is 9.8% of patients till Tuesday.

Currently, 73,053 people are in home quarantine and 864 in institutional quarantine.