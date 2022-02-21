Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 219 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district reports 219 new Covid cases

Currently, the Covid progressive count stands at 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,464 deaths reported and 4,418 are current active Covid cases
Pune city reported 129 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 677,273 and the death toll stood at 9,424. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 10:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 219 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. No deaths related to the infection were reported.

Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,464 deaths reported and 4,418 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 45 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,113 and the death toll stood at 7,109.

Pune city reported 129 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 677,273 and the death toll stood at 9,424.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,400 and the toll stood at 3,581.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Sunday has administered in total 17.15 million doses. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.43 million are second doses and 221,659 are precautionary doses. A total of 569 sites saw vaccination out of which 422 were government centres and 147 were private centres.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP