Pune district reports 219 new Covid cases

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 219 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. No deaths related to the infection were reported.

Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,464 deaths reported and 4,418 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 45 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,113 and the death toll stood at 7,109.

Pune city reported 129 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 677,273 and the death toll stood at 9,424.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,400 and the toll stood at 3,581.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Sunday has administered in total 17.15 million doses. Out of which 9.48 million are first doses, 7.43 million are second doses and 221,659 are precautionary doses. A total of 569 sites saw vaccination out of which 422 were government centres and 147 were private centres.

