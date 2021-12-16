Pune district reports 221 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths on Thursday

PUNE As per state health department authorities, Pune district reported 221 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and seven virus-related deaths on Thursday. Out of these, six deaths were reported from Pune rural and one death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

No new case of Omicron variant was detected on Thursday across Maharashtra, said officials.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 5,24,332 Covid-19 cases and 9,233 deaths. While Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 270,419 cases and a total of 3,518 deaths. Pune rural has reported 368,785 total cases so far and 7,010 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, the progressive count stands at 1,163,536 cases. Out of this, 1,141,709 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,111 deaths in the district and at present, there are 1,716 active cases.