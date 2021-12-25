Pune district reports 250 new Covid cases, two deaths

As per the state health authorities, Pune district has reported 250 more Covid positive cases and two deaths in 24 hours. Both the deaths were reported from Pune rural.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 525,052 Covid cases and 9,238 deaths till Friday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 270,824 cases and 3,520 Covid deaths.

Pune rural has reported 369,293 total cases and 7,020 deaths.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,165,169 Covid cases. Of this, 1,143,151 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,128 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,890 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 868 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,500,375 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.69%. Across Maharashtra, 1,410 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 12 Covid deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%. The state health department stated that of 68,235,476 laboratory samples, 6,654,755 have been tested positive till Friday. That is 9.75% of patients till Friday.

Currently, 86,815 people are in home quarantine and 886 in institutional quarantine.