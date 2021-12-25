Pune district reports 260 new Covid cases and 6 deaths

Pune: As per authorities, Pune district has reported 260 fresh Covid positive cases and six deaths on Saturday. Three deaths were reported from Pune rural. No death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and three deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 525,204 Covid cases and 9,241 deaths till Saturday. PCMC has reported 270,880 cases so far and a total of 3,520 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 369,345 total cases so far and 7,023 deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,165,429 lakh Covid cases. Out of this, 1,143,341 patients have recovered. There have been 20,134 deaths and at present, there are 1,954 active cases.

As per the state health department, 796 patients were discharged on Saturday in Maharashtra taking the total to 65,02,039 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.68%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,485 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday and 12 deaths were reported. The Case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated, out of 68,353,269 laboratory samples, 6,656,240 have been tested positive till Saturday. That is 9.74% of patients till Saturday. Currently 92,048 people are in home quarantine and 887 people are in institutional quarantine.