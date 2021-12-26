Pune district reports 268 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths on Sunday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 268 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and six virus-related death deaths on Sunday. One death was reported from Pune rural and five deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per authorities, PMC has so far reported 525,342 Covid-19 cases and 9,246 deaths till Sunday. While Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 270,946 cases so far and a total of 3,520 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 369,409 total cases so far and 7,024 deaths.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,165,697 Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 1,143,579 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,140 deaths and at present, there are 1,978 active cases.

As per the state health department, 918 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,502,957 in the State. The recovery rate in the state is 97.67%.

Across Maharashtra, 1648 new cases of Covid were diagnosed and 17 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.