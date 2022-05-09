Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Published on May 09, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Published on May 09, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Pune district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 285 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,626 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 17 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,656 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported nine new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,605 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday saw a total registration of 18.22 million doses. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.08 million second doses and 393,174 precautionary doses. A total of 395 sites saw vaccination of which 323 were government centres and 72 private.

