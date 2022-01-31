Pune district reports 3,661 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, no deaths

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported 3,661 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.40 million of which 1.32 million have recovered, 20,324 is the death toll and 62,365 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 693 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 415,865. The death toll stands at 7,072. Pune city reported 2,094 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 657,113. The death toll stands at 9,349. PCMC reported 874 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 336,948, with the death toll at 3,553.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Monday, saw a total of 16.63 million vaccine doses administered, of which 9.38 million are first doses, 7.10 million are second doses and 1,38,877 are precautionary doses. A total of 618 sites saw vaccinations of which 468 are government centres.