Pune district reports 3,994 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported 3,994 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.41 million of which 1.33 million have recovered, 20,328 deaths and 59,204 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 854 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 416,719 and the death toll went up to 7,075 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 2,091 new cases which took the progressive count to 659,204 and the death toll went up to 9,350 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 1,049 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 337,997 and the toll remained 3,553 as no more deaths were reported.

Till now, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, 16.66 million doses have been registered in Pune district. Of which 9.39 million are first doses, 7.12 million are second doses and 143,059 were precautionary doses. A total of 586 sites saw vaccination of which 449 were government centres and 137 were private.