Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death
pune news

Pune district reports 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death

PUNE Pune district, on Saturday, reported 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours
Pune district, on Saturday, reported 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district, on Saturday, reported 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district, on Saturday, reported 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,502 deaths and 2,705 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 77 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,521 and the death stood at 7,140 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 174 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678m263 and the death toll increases to 9,427 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 66 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,737 and the toll stood at 3,585 as no more deaths were reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.24 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.51 million are second doses and 2,29,721 were precautionary doses. A total of 478 sites saw vaccination out of which 320 were govt centres and 158 were private centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out