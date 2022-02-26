Pune district reports 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death

PUNE Pune district, on Saturday, reported 317 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,502 deaths and 2,705 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 77 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,521 and the death stood at 7,140 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 174 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678m263 and the death toll increases to 9,427 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 66 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,737 and the toll stood at 3,585 as no more deaths were reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.24 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.51 million are second doses and 2,29,721 were precautionary doses. A total of 478 sites saw vaccination out of which 320 were govt centres and 158 were private centres.