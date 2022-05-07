Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one more Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,621 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,589 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.06 million second doses and 390,102 precautionary doses. A total of 338 sites saw vaccination of which 258 were government centres and 80 were private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}