Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one more Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,621 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,589 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered. Of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.06 million second doses and 390,102 precautionary doses. A total of 338 sites saw vaccination of which 258 were government centres and 80 were private.
-
Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by a practising doctor and, Dr Mona Chopra a volunteer from Isha foundation. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil. The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma.
-
Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
-
HC strikes down NOC clause for registration of fragmented land
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has read down a rule which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration of sale deeds for lands of certain sizes. The High Court has ruled that the registering authority will not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w. Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908.
-
PMPML to provide Wi-Fi service on buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has decided provide Wi-Fi service on buses. The board of directors' meet was also attended by Pune Municipal Corporation civic chief Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation counterpart Rajesh Patil. PMPML is also planning to add electric boards in buses to attract advertisements. “Some buses have electric boards and we plan to cover our entire fleet as part of generating revenue,” joint managing director, Chetana Kerure, PMPML said.
-
Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments. A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. The two owe ₹2,01,044 to the company.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics