Pune district reports 330 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 330 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.44 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,493 deaths and 3,874 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 75 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 424,275 and the death toll went up to 7,135 as five more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 186 new cases which took the progressive count to 677,664 and the death toll stood at 9,425 as no deaths were reported. PCMC reported 69 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,559 and the toll stood at 3,583 as no deaths were reported.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, saw 17.18 million doses registered in the district. Of which 9.49 million are first doses, 7.46 million are second doses and 224,789 were precautionary doses. A total of 483 sites saw vaccination of which 328 were government centres and 155 were private.