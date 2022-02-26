Pune district reports 345 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

PUNE As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 345 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, on Friday. The two deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 678,089 Covid-19 cases and 9,426 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 346,671 cases so far and a total of 3,585 deaths due to the virus. Pune rural has reported 424,444 total cases and 7,140 deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,449,204 Covid cases. Out of this, 1425,749 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,501 deaths and there are 2,954 active cases in the district.

Across Maharashtra, 973 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 12 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.