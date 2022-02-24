Pune district reports 361 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 361 more cases of Covid-19 and six deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the state health authorities. Five deaths were reported from Pune rural and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC has so far reported 677,883 Covid cases and 9,426 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 346,608 Covid cases and 3,583 deaths. Pune rural has reported 424,368 total cases and 7,140 deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,448,859 Covid cases. Of this, 1,424,847 patients have recovered. There are 20,499 deaths and 3,513 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 2,516 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,704,733 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.99%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,182 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 19 Covid deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

The state health department stated of 77,574,774 laboratory samples, 7,862,650 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.14% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 156,920 people are in home quarantine and 801 in institutional quarantine.