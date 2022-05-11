Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 292 are currently active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported four new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,609 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday in total 18.24 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.09 million are second doses and 395,091 were precautionary doses. A total of 392 sites saw vaccination out of which 314 were govt centres and 78 were private centres

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}