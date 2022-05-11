Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 292 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported four new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,609 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday in total 18.24 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.09 million are second doses and 395,091 were precautionary doses. A total of 392 sites saw vaccination out of which 314 were govt centres and 78 were private centres
-
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
-
No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district, said health officials. Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses.
-
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
-
Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday's 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi. There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
-
Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics