Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday

Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.

With six more Covid cases, Pune rural has reported 425,690 total cases and 7,204 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 314 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 201 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,732,282 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%.

Across Maharashtra, 316 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and no Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,648,987 laboratory samples, 7,881,858 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.77% of patients till Thursday.

