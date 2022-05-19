Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday
Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
With six more Covid cases, Pune rural has reported 425,690 total cases and 7,204 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 314 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 201 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,732,282 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%.
Across Maharashtra, 316 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and no Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,648,987 laboratory samples, 7,881,858 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.77% of patients till Thursday.
-
ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught
A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.
-
Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night. The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23. The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18.
-
Unauthorised parking of vehicles rampant in Navi Mumbai
The city of Navi Mumbai, though promoted as planned city and a counter magnet for Mumbai, is grappling with lack of parking spaces and rampant unauthorised parking. Residents have been constantly voicing their concerns about the multiple problems faced due to unauthorised parking done especially by commercial vehicles along roads leading to residential areas. For residents, the issue is more than just illegal parking.
-
27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber
Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief. On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.
-
List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics